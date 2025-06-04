Under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become a pillar of stability and strength - Israeli PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become a pillar of stability and strength, a beacon of prosperity, and a model for successful economic development across the region, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"I deeply appreciate Azerbaijan's unwavering support for its Jewish community and culture, as well as its steadfast solidarity with Israel in the aftermath of Hamas's heinous attack on October 7th. Your country has set a remarkable example of compassion and friendship that will not be forgotten. I also wish to express my gratitude for Azerbaijan's role in facilitating dialogue between Israel and Türkiye, helping to foster regional cooperation.

Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has become a pillar of stability and strength, a beacon of prosperity, and a model for successful economic development across the region," the letter reads.