Azerbaijan to develop regulation on quality information system - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. A regulation on the quality information system will be developed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, еhe Cabinet of Ministers is mandated to ratify the regulatory framework pertaining to the quality information system within a six-month timeframe and subsequently apprise the President of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also required to sanction the quantum of the fee associated with system utilization, alongside the payment modalities and operational protocols, within a six-month timeframe.

