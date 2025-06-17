Azerbaijani Baku court resumes hearings on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on June 17, Trend reports.

The hearing took place at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with a panel of judges including Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). The defendant was provided with a translator in Russian, his preferred language, and a lawyer of his choice.

Before the testimonies began, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the rights and responsibilities stipulated by law to the victims and legal successors of victims who were participating in the court proceedings for the first time.

Alizamin Ganbarov, the legal successor of victim Rashad Ganbarli, testified that his son was killed in the Lachin district by gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. Ganbarov emphasized that the damage inflicted upon him was impossible to compensate.

Saribala Hasanov testified that his son, Said Hasanov, was killed in the Kalbajar district by enemy fire.

Responding to questions from Senior Assistant Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, Fuzuli Gasimov stated that his son, Inqilab Gasimzade, was killed in the city of Khankendi by gunfire from the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Ilahe Eyvazova testified that her husband, Tural Jahangirov, was killed in Kalbajar by gunfire from the enemy. "It was my daughter's birthday that day," she added.

Aynur Mursalova testified that her husband, Zahir Aliyev, was killed in Kalbajar by enemy fire.

Victim Huseyn Babayev testified that he sustained injuries to his left ear and neck in Aghdam as a result of a mortar shell explosion, fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Asgar Dovlatov, testifying in court, stated that he was wounded as a result of a large-scale provocation by the enemy. The victim reported that, along with him, Aykhan Karimli, Musa Orujov, and Yusif Majidli sustained various bodily injuries, and several people were killed as a result of enemy fire in the village of Khalfalli in the Shusha district that day. In response to a question from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, he stated that the enemy was constantly carrying out provocations at that time, firing various weapons at Azerbaijani territories.

Subhan Gardashkhanov, another victim, sustained numerous shrapnel wounds as a result of a shell exploding near him in the Aghdam district. Mehdi Abbasov, Devid Jalilov, Rasul Teymurov, Ali Tagiyev, and Javad Maharramov were killed in the incident, and several others were injured. He stated that the enemy had been constantly carrying out provocations and opening fire before the incident.

Victim Rovshan Khalilov, responding to a question from Special Assistant to the Prosecutor General Tugay Rahimli, stated that he sustained injuries in Aghdam from sniper fire and an exploding artillery shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. Ismail Hashimov, who was with him at the time, was also injured.

Victim Nijat Gasimov stated that he was wounded in Fuzuli by enemy artillery fire.

Ayaz Hasanli testified that he sustained injuries in the Aghdam direction as a result of an explosion of a mine planted by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

In response to questions from state prosecutors Fuad Musayev and Vusal Abdullayev, the victims stated that remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups intensely carried out large-scale provocations in Azerbaijani territories.

Jeyhun Huseynov sustained injuries in the Zangilan district as a result of the explosion of a grenade launcher shell fired by the enemy. "The enemy first opened artillery fire, and then tried to launch an attack with manpower," he stated.

Victims Tural Zeynalov, Shahin Ahmadov, Zeynal Jabrayilov, Mehdi Yusifov, and Rasul Feyzullayev testified that they were wounded in the Zangilan district by enemy fire.

Tabriz Abushov testified that he sustained a gunshot wound in the Khojaly district as a result of fire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victims Ilham Israyilov and Namig Aliyev stated that they were injured in Aghdam by an exploding artillery shell.

Victim Atali Soltanali was also injured in the Aghdara direction as a result of a large-scale provocation by the enemy. In response to a question from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for the Protection of State Prosecution of the Prosecutor General's Office, he stated that those who were with him at the time of the incident were killed.

During the court proceedings, the forensic medical examination reports of the victims were also announced.

The next court hearing is scheduled for June 24.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).