Azerbaijan can count on UK as true friend - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ These are troubling times in both the north and the south, said Fergus Auld, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event dedicated to the official birthday of King Charles III, Auld emphasized the importance of recognizing true friendships during uncertain moments:

“It is in difficult times that we learn who our real friends are. As ambassador, I am honored to say that Azerbaijan can rely on the United Kingdom as one of those true friends,” the diplomat added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel