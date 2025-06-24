Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to people-centered Ddvelopment at UN Security Council Debate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Speaking at the UN Security Council's open debate on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: poverty, underdevelopment and conflict," Azerbaijan reaffirmed its strong commitment to people-centered development and inclusive growth, Trend reports with reference to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations.

In its statement, the Azerbaijani delegation highlighted the country’s ongoing efforts to rebuild liberated territories from the ground up, utilizing innovative and sustainable development models.

"We are rebuilding entire cities and villages from scratch, including through the implementation of innovative concepts such as 'smart city, "smart village," and "green energy zone". Towns that were once rubble and ashes are now rising as modern settlements," the statement noted.

Azerbaijan emphasized that every new airport, school, farm, hospital, or road inaugurated in these regions plays a vital role in consolidating development gains, promoting long-term stability, and fostering economic growth.