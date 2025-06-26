Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to amend constitution to finalize peace deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, has called on Armenia to align its Constitution with the terms of the proposed peace agreement between the two countries, saying constitutional obstacles are now the primary barrier to its finalization, Trend reports.

In an interview with El Mundo, Amirbayov said that “all the articles have been agreed upon,” but added that “what prevents the agreement from being signed is the fact that the Armenian Constitution is in conflict with the content of the peace agreement.”

“We want the Armenian side to amend its Constitution so that it aligns with the letter and spirit of the agreement,” Amirbayov stated. He stressed that Azerbaijan seeks “a sustainable peace — one that cannot be reversed through revanchism or a renewed shift in the Armenian position.”

He noted that the current stance of the Armenian government raises questions in Baku. “The Armenian government's refusal to amend its Constitution raises certain doubts in Azerbaijan about the sincerity of its stated intentions,” he said.

Despite the remaining differences, Amirbayov acknowledged progress in the negotiations. “I believe that, if we look at all the work done, Armenia and Azerbaijan have come a long way. Therefore, we hope the Armenian side will show the political will to resolve the two remaining issues.”

Regarding Armenia’s timeline for constitutional reform, Amirbayov said, “What we are hearing from Armenia is that they plan to hold a referendum on the new Constitution sometime next year, I believe after the June 2026 elections.” He added that “we share the concerns of those who believe that this is too long to wait.”