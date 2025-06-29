Azerbaijanis Kamal Safarov and Aziz Abbasov, tortured in Russia, discharged from hospital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Kamal Safarov and Aziz Abbasov, who were tortured during their detention in Russia's Yekaterinburg on June 27, have been discharged from the hospital, Trend reports.

A court hearing was held today in Yekaterinburg on the case of nine forcibly detained Azerbaijanis. According to the court's decision, a preventive measure in the form of arrest for various periods of time was chosen for six Azerbaijanis.

On the morning of June 27, officers of the Federal Security Service of Russia conducted a raid on the homes of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg. As a result of the operation, two Azerbaijanis were killed - the brothers of Seyfaddin Huseynli. Several more people were detained.