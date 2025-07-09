Baku hosts official reception on occasion of professional holiday of diplomatic service employees (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. An official reception and concert program was held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku on the occasion of the professional holiday of employees of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The reception was attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, heads of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad, high-ranking representatives of a number of government agencies, members of parliament, as well as heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

Congratulatory speeches were made to the employees of the diplomatic service by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Issues of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev. They congratulated the diplomats on their professional holiday and wished them success in their activities.

During the event, the importance of the employees of the diplomatic service in the implementation of the country's foreign policy, promotion and protection of national interests in the international arena was emphasized.

The speeches also highlighted key achievements of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, outlined priorities, and noted the contribution of diplomatic workers to strengthening the country's international authority.

The official reception ended with a concert program.