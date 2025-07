BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the employees of the diplomatic service on their professional holiday, Trend reports.

"I congratulate our diplomats on their professional holiday - July 9, the Day of the Diplomatic Service Employees. I wish them continued success in protecting national interests and strengthening the position of our country in the international arena. Happy holiday to you!" Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his page on X.