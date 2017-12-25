Azerbaijan won 851 medals in int’l competitions in 2017 - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Azerbaijan won 851 medals at European and world championships, as well as World Cup competitions, the country’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said Dec. 25.

He noted that Azerbaijani athletes won 347 gold, 236 silver and 268 bronze medals in these competitions.

The minister added that 219 competitions were organized and 55 international competitions were held in Azerbaijan. The country was represented by national teams at 234 international competitions, he noted.

Rahimov said that 48 gold, 38 silver and 56 bronze medals were captured at official competitions alone in the second half of this year.

He added that the Youth House was commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Shirvan district, Olympic sports complexes in the Absheron and Aghjabadi districts, and the reconstruction of the Olympic sports complex in the Lankaran district continues.

Sports complexes are also being built in the Gala settlement and in the Yardimli, Terter, Neftchala and Goranboy districts, he noted.

The minister said that construction of the Museum of Olympic Movement and Sports is underway in Baku, youth houses are being built in Sheki, Guba, Barda and Shamakhi districts, and sports halls – in Baku settlements of Buzovna, Turkan, Gobustan, Garachukhur and Bulbul.

