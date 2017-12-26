Baku hosts General Assembly of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation on its 15th anniversary (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The 8th General Assembly of the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Federation was held in Baku on Dec.26.

Financial report was read out and a number of issues were discussed during the first part of the meeting.

Later, AGF Vice President Altay Hasanov presented the report on the work done in 2017, as well as the general report over the Federation's activity for 15 years, which was unanimously adopted.

The bronze medals of the Federation were awarded to athletes and coaches, who distinguished themselves at the Islamic Solidarity Games Baku-2017, including Murad Agarzayev, Rza Aliyev, Nina Pravdina, Zohra Agamirova, Yasena Stoyneva, Bensa Talas, Timur Bayramov, Marina Nekrasova, Yuliya Inshina, Ekaterina Tishkova and Gennady Khorkhakov, as well as Svetlana Makshtareva and Veronika Zemlyanaya.

The gold medal of the Federation was awarded to Valida Mammadova, who worked as the chief accountant for a long time.

Following the awarding ceremony, a set of uniforms designed by Manzar Hajiyeva for Azerbaijani national teams for different gymnastics disciplines was presented.

Then, members of the AGF Federation Executive Rauf Aliyev and Elshad Narimanov delivered speeches.

Aliyev noted that if to divide the work done over 15 years in three directions, then the work itself will be the first one, the second one will be achievements and the third direction - the long-term plan.

"In the report for 15 years we heard about the work done to train athletes, coaches, judges. This development happening not only in Baku, but also in 16 regions of the country and it is a great achievement. As for other achievements, the material and technical base was created. Now gymnasts from other countries of the world come to Azerbaijan not only for competitions, but also for training camps to improve their skills here. Another achievement is the winning of medals by our athletes at various competitions, and we thank them for it. And the biggest achievement is that the President of the AGF, First Vice President of Azerbaijan, distinguished Mehriban Aliyeva built up activities in that way, and the work carried out on the international arena proved that today in Europe in the elections of the President of UEG, Farid Gayibov won, despite the fact that his opponent was the well-known representative of Slovenia in Europe. All these shows the great authority of the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation on the international arena," Rauf Aliyev said.

He stressed that, combining all the achievements over 15 years, the greatest gratitude on behalf of the gymnastic family is for Mehriban Aliyeva.

"As President Ilham Aliyev says, Azerbaijan is a sporting country and it’s like this. In 2000, in Australia, in 2004 in Greece, in 2008 in Beijing, when we went to the Olympic Games, we wondered whether such stadiums, such Olympic villages would be built, such opening and closing ceremonies would be organized in Azerbaijan. Few years passed and Azerbaijan hosted the first European Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, Formula 1 competitions, European and world championships. Azerbaijan has achieved all of this and today it is a reality. And to continue this reality, next year we have the elections, we all have to vote for our President Ilham Aliyev. If we want Azerbaijan's progress and development, we must follow this path, there is no other way. Who today is most pleased with the development of gymnastics in 16 regions of the country? Youth and their parents, nothing more can be important," Rauf Aliyev said.

Then the head of the disciplinary committee of the AGF Elshad Narimanov made a speech and noted that as veterans of the sport, they always tried to ensure that the competitions were held at a high level.

"Unfortunately, before the championships were not held at such level as now, I want to express my gratitude to the leadership of the Federation, to the head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team for the work done. Now our Baku and Azerbaijan Championships do not lag behind in the level of organization from the European championships. Before we had very few international judges in various disciplines of gymnastics, but now they are quite high in number and all of them are young. For a short time, Azerbaijan has been organizing international competitions at the highest level and a special role in this belongs to Mehriban Aliyeva. We are very pleased that the President of our Federation is the First Vice President of Azerbaijan,” Narimanov said.

