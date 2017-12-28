Azerbaijani-based company Global Energy Solutions expands its business to Kazakhstan

28 December 2017 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani-based company Global Energy Solutions (Glensol), one of the leading providers of maintenance and integrity solutions to the oil and gas, power and water, chemical industries expanded its business to Kazakhstan earlier this month by opening office and workshop facility in Aktau, the center of oil and gas industry of Kazakhstan.

The new facility covers 2,000 sq. m. of workshop, office accommodation and storage space.

Aktau office will enable the Company to provide a high standard of maintenance services to the clients in the region and support its further growth in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas market.

“Opening of the new office and workshop facility in Aktau is a new milestone of our development demonstrating an increasing capacity and expertise of our company at both local and international levels. We are looking forward to expanding our business in Kazakhstan taking an advantage of the strategic location of Aktau,” said Tamerlan Aliyev, general manager of Glensol.

Established in 2012 as an oilfield operations and equipment maintenance subsidiary of Nobel Oil Services, Glensol provides asset integrity management, operational assurance services, maintenance and repair services for turbomachinery, valves and pumps. SOCAR, BP and other important industry players are among its customers.

