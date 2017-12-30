Azerbaijan achieves extradition of international cybercriminal (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:31)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Sergey Petrovici, a member of an international cybercrime group, a foreign citizen, who was detained through legal proceedings on international search, was extradited to Azerbaijan Dec. 30, the Azerbaijani State Security Service said in a message.

Petrovici is accused of embezzling over 3 million manats from Azerbaijani banks.

Currently, investigative and operational measures are underway within criminal case on the illegal penetration into computer systems of Azerbaijani banks, money transfers, the non-contact withdrawal of money from ATMs and other illegal actions, that resulted in withdrawal of 3 million manats from banks, the message said.

The criminal case is being considered under articles 177.3.2 (large-scale theft) and 273.4 (illegal interference in the computer system or computer information) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

In this framework, necessary legal assistance is rendered to the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan’s partner countries, where commercial banks were subjected to similar cyberattacks.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news