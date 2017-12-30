Azerbaijan achieves extradition of international cybercriminal (UPDATE)

30 December 2017 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 15:31)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Sergey Petrovici, a member of an international cybercrime group, a foreign citizen, who was detained through legal proceedings on international search, was extradited to Azerbaijan Dec. 30, the Azerbaijani State Security Service said in a message.

Petrovici is accused of embezzling over 3 million manats from Azerbaijani banks.

Currently, investigative and operational measures are underway within criminal case on the illegal penetration into computer systems of Azerbaijani banks, money transfers, the non-contact withdrawal of money from ATMs and other illegal actions, that resulted in withdrawal of 3 million manats from banks, the message said.

The criminal case is being considered under articles 177.3.2 (large-scale theft) and 273.4 (illegal interference in the computer system or computer information) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

In this framework, necessary legal assistance is rendered to the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan’s partner countries, where commercial banks were subjected to similar cyberattacks.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan mull expansion of economic relations
Economy news 17:28
Azerbaijan achieves extradition of international cybercriminal
Society 15:31
Azerbaijan discloses volume of cotton harvested in 2017
Economy news 14:40
Karabakh conflict - serious threat to peace in region – envoy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:30
Azerbaijan parliament speaker invited to IPU meeting in Tehran
Politics 12:05
Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund selects provider of medical insurance services
Economy news 11:40
Azerbaijan Carpet Museum among nominees for ‘Best Museum of Europe’
Society 11:00
Reason for termination of Azerbaijan’s mobile communication on board services disclosed
ICT 09:44
Azerbaijani mobile communication operator to launch new tool for subscriber numbers
ICT 29 December 20:31
MIDA LLC implementing first housing construction project on state order
Economy news 29 December 19:48
Azerbaijani deputy economy minister talks creation of agency for development of SMEs
Economy news 29 December 19:28
Hajiyev: Armenian parliament's deputy head shows illiteracy in every statement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 December 18:08
MIDA completes construction of first 12 buildings in Baku
Society 29 December 17:48
Turkey proud of Azerbaijan’s success - minister
Turkey 29 December 17:33
Which banks will operate on holidays in Azerbaijan?
Economy news 29 December 17:29
Depositors of Azerbaijan’s Demirbank OJSC to get compensations from February
Economy news 29 December 16:24
Azerbaijani parliament condemns idea Georgia-Armenia transport corridor
Politics 29 December 16:04
Purchase of motor insurance policies now possible via Azerbaijan’s payment terminals
ICT 29 December 15:59