Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

As a result of a bus crash on the Zikh highway of the Surakhani district of Baku 12 people were injured, a source in City Clinical Hospital №3 told Trend.

The source said three children were among the wounded.

According to the information, the majority of victims are women.

