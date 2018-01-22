Jagland hails improvement in Azerbaijan’s criminal law

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

In Azerbaijan, there have been criminal law measures to increase the use of non-custodial sentences, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland said at PACE winter session.

This is a very good improvement, he added.

PACE winter session kicked off Jan.22 in Strasbourg and will continue until Jan.26.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Samad Seyidov, head of Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties are taking part in the PACE session.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Cultural Affairs Rafael Huseynov, MPs Sahiba Gafarova, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Ganira Pashayeva, Ulviya Agayeva, Sabir Hajiyev, Elshad Hasanov, Vusal Huseynov, Fazil Mustafa, Asim Mollazade and Rovshan Rzayev.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news