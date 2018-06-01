Azerbaijan's Ecology Ministry talks Caspian Sea pollution

1 June 2018 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Five Caspian countries pollute the Caspian Sea, said Mirsalam Gambarov, official of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

He noted that the Volga River flowing into the Caspian Sea pollutes the sea most of all.

"The causes of pollution are different," said Gambarov. "The sea is polluted by the harmful substances brought by water flows and the environmental burden caused by people on recreation."

Gambarov said the Caspian Sea is contaminated not only by these sources.

"The Caspian Sea is also influenced by projects with great industrial potential. Today, oil and hydrocarbon factors influence the pollution of the sea in one way or another. Prior to the commissioning of each block of oil fields, certain seismological and other studies are carried out. All these works have a negative impact on the flora and fauna of the Caspian Sea," said the official of the Ministry of Ecology.

Gambarov added that the ministry is working to prevent pollution of the coastline and is taking measures to manage pollutants in water flows running into the sea.

He stressed that Azersu LLC is completing a large-scale project that provides for the construction of a centralized sewage system in Baku and adjacent areas that meets all standards.

"After the completion of the project, waste waters will not be discharged into the sea. In addition, an integral part of this project is the creation of rainwater management system collectors," Gambarov said.

Azernews Newspaper
