Azerbaijan, Italy enjoy high level of economic cooperation: envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Italy have a high level of economic cooperation, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari said at an event dedicated to the 92nd anniversary of the Italian Republic.

"Today we celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the Italian Republic. A few days ago, our Azerbaijani friends celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic. This similarity of the two dates symbolizes the closeness between the two peoples," he said.

The ambassador noted the high level of economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Italy is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan. This is evidenced by the trading performance of the first five months of 2018. Over the past six months, the foreign ministers of the two countries met three times," Massari noted.

The diplomat added that Azerbaijanis have a significant interest in Italian culture, literature, music, cinema, architecture.

"A big number of Azerbaijani students are educated in Italian universities," the envoy added.

