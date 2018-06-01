Azerbaijan, Italy enjoy high level of economic cooperation: envoy

1 June 2018 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Italy have a high level of economic cooperation, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari said at an event dedicated to the 92nd anniversary of the Italian Republic.

"Today we celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the Italian Republic. A few days ago, our Azerbaijani friends celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic. This similarity of the two dates symbolizes the closeness between the two peoples," he said.

The ambassador noted the high level of economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Italy is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan. This is evidenced by the trading performance of the first five months of 2018. Over the past six months, the foreign ministers of the two countries met three times," Massari noted.

The diplomat added that Azerbaijanis have a significant interest in Italian culture, literature, music, cinema, architecture.

"A big number of Azerbaijani students are educated in Italian universities," the envoy added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan's High Tech Research Center to test radiation-absorbent on drones
ICT 1 June 23:23
Southern Gas Corridor to bring additional dividends to Azerbaijan
Politics 1 June 21:31
5 water treatment facilities may start operating in Azerbaijani districts by late 2018
Economy news 1 June 20:58
Commemorative plaque dedicated to Khojaly genocide presented in Slovenia (PHOTO)
Politics 1 June 20:57
Azerbaijani printing company to raise production by several times
Economy news 1 June 20:14
Russian Foreign Ministry positive about new ambassador's activity in Azerbaijan
Politics 1 June 20:03
SOCAR managed to increase oil production through new project
Oil&Gas 1 June 19:55
Goldman Sachs ready to finance SOCAR's infrastructure, industrial projects
Economy news 1 June 19:40
President Aliyev allocates funds for highway construction in Imishli district
Politics 1 June 19:11
Commercial TV package expected in another district of Azerbaijan
ICT 1 June 19:03
Cargolux reveals cargo transportation volumes on Azerbaijan flights
Economy news 1 June 18:52
Secretary General: OIC is ready to engage in Karabakh conflict’s settlement if approached by parties involved (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 June 17:44
Development plan to be submitted for oil and gas production at offshore block in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 1 June 17:39
BEOC preparing contract for drilling deep well in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 1 June 17:37
AIIB seeks to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 1 June 17:36
Ukraine’s ex-president: ADR’s creation was historic event for whole continent
Politics 1 June 17:36
Cargolux looking to increase presence in Azerbaijan
Economy news 1 June 17:31
Cargolux positive about future co-op with Azerbaijan
Economy news 1 June 17:25