UNEC Yunus Social Business Center presents: “Social busines and Enterpreneurship” (PHOTO)

The final stage of “Social Business and Enterpreneurship” program was held at UNEC.

The chairman of the International Eurasia Press Fund Umud Mirzoyev, the founder of the “Kutvan Project Group” Ali Kutvan, the representatives of the state and private organizations participated at the event organized by the UNEC Yunus Social Business Center.

The pro-rector of UNEC on International Relations and Programs, the associated professor Anar Rzayev gave the detailed information on the “Social Business and Enterpreneurship” program and noted that, the students had presented to the contest 12 social business ideas in the spheres of education, technology, agriculture and healthcare. The teams authored the idea had joined the six-week mentoring program at the influential organizations with the support of “HUMAN Foundation”. Stressing that the social business plays the important role in economic development of the countries and more equitable income distribution in the society, A.Rzayev wished the aprticipants the good luck.

Speaking about the importance of encouraging young people to take the active part in social business and startup activities, the chairman of the International Eurasia Press Fund Umud Mirzoyev emphasized the importance of developing it into the tradition. He underlined that strengthening of activitiy in this direction could make the important contributions to the economy of Azerbaijan, as well.

The head of the UNEC Yunus Social Business Center Farida Askerzadeh gave the information about the center. She spoke about the work in the field of studying the social business, conducting academic researches implemented by the center that had been created within the framework of the visit of the Nobel Prize-winner Mohammed Yunus to Azerbaijan.

Farid Mammadov, the head of Marketing and Public Relations Department of Gilan Holding, which provides the financial support for the implementation of the “Social Business and Enterpreneurship” program, said that, the organization he represented was interested in development of the social enterpreneurship and the directions covered by the program in the country. He pointed out that, “Gilan Holding” investing heavily in the non-oil sector was ready to support initiatives in this area in future.

İn the event was mentioned that, within the framework of the “Social Business and Enterpreunership” program the teams, the representatives of P&G, United Aid for Azerbaijan (UAFA), EY, PwC, United Nations Development Program, ABAD, Neuron Technologies LLC, Azerbaıjan-American Medical Association, the Ukranian Social Academy, American Alumni Association, the “Healthy Family” clinic and the representatives of Gilan Agricultural Group participated in the mentoring program.

After the speeches, the students presented their business ideas. With the evaluation of jury the business ideas “Red Ruby” (dehusking and packaging the pomegranate), “Doctor Bee” (the use of bee products as the treatment facilities), “Sweeteners” (use of the plant stevia as a food product), “Greeners” (acquisition of fuel from the agricultural wastes, briquette) won the competition.

F.Askerzadeh noted that, the UNEC Yunus Social Business Center would support the winning teams in the realization of their ideas and would allocate the financial resources. The project partner, Baku Business Factory Co-working Center will provide the winning teams with the office to realize the ideas.

