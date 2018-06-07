Winners of “Made in Azerbaijan-3” study experience of Turkish technoparks (PHOTO)

The winners of “Made in Azerbaijan-3”business idea contest and the members of the organizing committee of the contest visited the leading universities of Turkey.

The goal of the visit, taken place with the financial support of “Kapital Bank”, was to study the startup and technopark experience of leading Turkish universities. The director of the UNEC Career Center Fuad Aliyev, the director of the Innovative Business Center Mirjavid Hasanov and the winners Eshgin Jafarov, Elchin Suleymanov, Toghrul Mirzoyev got acquainted with the technopark and business incubators of the Istanbul Technical University (ITU) and Yildiz Technical University(YTU).

At the Istanbul Technical University, the UNEC delegation was informed about the activites, startups and the projects implemented by the technopark, and the new startup products and services were demostrated, as well. In the meeting also was discussed the issue of membership of technoparks in the international organizations.

On the second day of the visit, the representatives of UNEC visited the Yildiz Technical University, which has the rich experience and the largest technopark in Turkey. M.Hasanaov told them about the UNEC Innovative Business Incubator, startups and business idea competition “Made in Azerbaijan”. Then, the UNEC students made the presentation for the management of the technopark on the projects they had won.

Within the meeting, the representatives of the Yildiz Technical University (YTU) spoke about the business competitions, startups and the latest innovations. Then, the visitors visited the technopark and the workshops equipped with startup and the modern technology in Davutpasha campus of university. In the Business Incubator of the YTU, they got acquainted with the products and projects of the company Medron Technology.

Within the framework of the visit, the issues of cooperation between the Innovative Buziness Incubator of UNEC and the Technoparks of ITU and YTU were discussed, was gained the agreement on implementation of joint workshops, trainings and projects and expansion of exchange of experience.

It should be noted that, the “Made in Azerbaijan-3” business idea competition was held among the students by the joint organization of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the “Kapital Bank” OJSC and UNEC.

