Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

A general meeting of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) held election of the ANAS president on June 8.

Academician Akif Alizadeh was re-elected as president of the National Academy of Sciences.

Akif Alizadeh was elected president of ANAS in 2013. Previously, he served as its vice-president.

Story still developing

