Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre accredited as Cambridge Professional Development Centre

12 June 2018 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Cambridge Assessment International Education, a division of Cambridge University, has announced that the Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre (ATDC) has been accredited as a Cambridge Professional Development Centre.

ATDC will offer teachers the opportunity to work towards Professional Development Qualifications – Certificate and Diploma programs at Level 4 and 5 of the Framework for Higher Education Qualification (FHEQ) for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, in Teaching and Learning and Teaching Bilingual Learners. Cambridge PDQ Certificates carry 60 academic credits at Level 4 and the Diploma carries 60 academic credits at level 5.

The Professional Development Qualifications Programs not only supports improved student learning but also is about valuing, supporting and being committed to ongoing professional learning of teachers so that they themselves become lifelong learners.

Teachers undertaking Cambridge Professional Development Qualifications will engage critically with relevant educational thinking and international best practice, apply new ideas and approaches to their own teaching practice, reflect on and share experiences and outcomes to plan further development and improve the quality of students’ learning.

The program consists of 3 modules of study – the Certificate is one module and the Diploma a further 2 modules. Each module comprises of Guided learning, Individual study and Work-based learning. Each module requires 120 hours of learning and preparation work spread over 4 months.

Teachers interested in pursuing a Cambridge Professional Development Qualification in the new academic year should contact the Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre for further information – info@Azteachers.az

