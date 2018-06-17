Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan vote in parliamentary, presidential elections

17 June 2018 09:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan started voting in the parliamentary and presidential elections.

Voting takes place at the Turkish Embassy in Baku, as well as in the Turkish consulates in Ganja and Nakhchivan.

Earlier, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ercan Ozoral said that the number of Turkish citizens residing in Azerbaijan who have the right to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey is 4,500 people.

Turkish citizens residing in Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Spain, Egypt, Serbia and Uzbekistan also vote today in parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in Turkey on June 24.

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti), Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi), Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), Vecdet Oz from the Justice Party (Adalet Partisi), and Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) are running for the post of president of Turkey.

In the parliamentary election held in Turkey on November 1, 2015, the Justice and Development Party won 49.41 percent of the votes, the People's Republican Party (CHP) - 25.38 percent of the votes, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.93 percent, and the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP) - 10.7 percent of the votes.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 83 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:30
ACRA: TANAP to strengthen Azerbaijan's economic growth indicators (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:33
Launch of TANAP is result of President Ilham Aliyev’s political will: MP
Politics 16 June 15:29
Azerbaijan’s Agjabadi agricultural park may be commissioned in late 2018
Business 16 June 15:00
Clothing production in Azerbaijan grows
Economy news 16 June 14:58
Azerbaijan’s National Library opens tender for overhaul, equipment purchase
Tenders 16 June 13:46
Azerbaijan's Geology Institute investigating mud volcanoes for oil & gas sources
Oil&Gas 16 June 13:06
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry opens tender for repairs
Tenders 16 June 12:48
Turkish Air Force conducting operations in 12 areas in northern Iraq
Turkey 16 June 12:35
Azerbaijan sees rise in agricultural products output
Economy news 16 June 12:08
Cargo transportation up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 16 June 11:21
Tourist flow from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan soars - envoy (Exclusive)
Tourism 16 June 11:20
Azerbaijan sees fall in power generation
Oil&Gas 16 June 11:11
Azerbaijan sees rise in chemical products output
Oil&Gas 16 June 11:00
Gasoline output up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16 June 10:51
Azerbaijan sees fall in number of unemployed
Economy news 16 June 10:46
Azerbaijan ups oil output since early 2018
Oil&Gas 16 June 10:38
Turkey, US ink 90-day agreement on Syria: PM
Turkey 16 June 10:25