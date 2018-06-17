Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan vote in parliamentary, presidential elections

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan started voting in the parliamentary and presidential elections.

Voting takes place at the Turkish Embassy in Baku, as well as in the Turkish consulates in Ganja and Nakhchivan.

Earlier, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ercan Ozoral said that the number of Turkish citizens residing in Azerbaijan who have the right to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey is 4,500 people.

Turkish citizens residing in Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Spain, Egypt, Serbia and Uzbekistan also vote today in parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in Turkey on June 24.

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti), Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi), Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), Vecdet Oz from the Justice Party (Adalet Partisi), and Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) are running for the post of president of Turkey.

In the parliamentary election held in Turkey on November 1, 2015, the Justice and Development Party won 49.41 percent of the votes, the People's Republican Party (CHP) - 25.38 percent of the votes, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.93 percent, and the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP) - 10.7 percent of the votes.

---

