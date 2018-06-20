AzerTelecom expanding infrastructure in Baku and regions

20 June 2018 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

“AzerTelecom” LLC, the backbone internet provider which connects Azerbaijan to the international Internet network is expanding its infrastructure in Baku and regions.

The company is carrying out relevant work to upgrade the network in this direction and to further improve the infrastructure's sustainability.

The aim of the measures taken is to further enhance the sustainability and transmission capacity of the network based on the modern DWDM technology, to further improve the quality of various telecommunication services offered to Internet service providers and corporate customers, as well as to apply new approaches in our country in the field of the world information and communication technologies. For this purpose, “AzerTelecom” carries out technical projects in different regions of the country, as a result of the implementation of these projects, the infrastructure of the company is further strengthened and the level of service is growing.

It should be noted that the measures taken by the company create conditions for the reliable provision of corporate clients with modern telecommunication services. The fiber-optic cable network of “AzerTelecom” LLC covers all major regions and cities of Azerbaijan including Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The company's international network is connected to all major international telecommunication hubs worldwide, in collaboration with reliable and influential international partners.

About “AzerTelecom”:

“AzerTelecom” LLC is a dynamically developing telecommunication operator of Azerbaijan. The company was established in 2008 and “Bakcell”, the first mobile operator of Azerbaijan is the main shareholder of “AzerTelecom”. “AzerTelecom” provides such services as wholesale Internet, leased line, mobile backhaul, international transit, SIP telephony, FTTx (Fiber-to-the-x), Data Center services, VSAT services, Corporate network, Backbone services, Leased line over GSM, VPN (Virtual Private Network), local VoIP, DDOS protection, etc.

For more information, please visit web page www.azertelecom.az and social media pages on Facebook (www.facebook.com/azertelecom.az) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/azertelecom).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan and Vietnam sign protocol of Intergovernmental Commission meeting
Economy news 14:32
Minister: Azerbaijan, Vietnam must fully use co-op potential
Economy news 13:48
Azerbaijani army liberates heights in Nakhchivan, controls road to Lachin: minister
Politics 13:36
Azerbaijan liberates another village from Armenian occupation in Nakhchivan (VIDEO)
Politics 12:14
CoE says Armenia’s claims on ending Azerbaijan’s membership are nonsense
Politics 12:06
Yerevan should focus on its domestic problems, instead of attempting to distort Azerbaijan’s admirable image – Peter Tase
Politics 11:47
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:50
‘Azerbaijan actively cooperates with UN special rapporteurs on human rights’
Politics 09:17
Azerbaijan to take part in ministerial meeting of OPEC, non-OPEC countries in Vienna
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:59
New pipelines to allow Baku to increase gas supplies to foreign market
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:36
More nonsense from Armenian Foreign Ministry?
Politics 19 June 14:34
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:19
Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian UAV (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 June 14:02
Enhanced co-op between Azerbaijan, Iran expected after INSTC completion – deputy minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 June 14:00
Baku to host event dedicated to World Refugee Day
Politics 19 June 13:45
City council member: Azerbaijan-Israel ties to further flourish
Politics 19 June 11:16
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 June 11:05
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 95 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 June 09:57