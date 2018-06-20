AzerTelecom expanding infrastructure in Baku and regions

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

“AzerTelecom” LLC, the backbone internet provider which connects Azerbaijan to the international Internet network is expanding its infrastructure in Baku and regions.

The company is carrying out relevant work to upgrade the network in this direction and to further improve the infrastructure's sustainability.

The aim of the measures taken is to further enhance the sustainability and transmission capacity of the network based on the modern DWDM technology, to further improve the quality of various telecommunication services offered to Internet service providers and corporate customers, as well as to apply new approaches in our country in the field of the world information and communication technologies. For this purpose, “AzerTelecom” carries out technical projects in different regions of the country, as a result of the implementation of these projects, the infrastructure of the company is further strengthened and the level of service is growing.

It should be noted that the measures taken by the company create conditions for the reliable provision of corporate clients with modern telecommunication services. The fiber-optic cable network of “AzerTelecom” LLC covers all major regions and cities of Azerbaijan including Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The company's international network is connected to all major international telecommunication hubs worldwide, in collaboration with reliable and influential international partners.

About “AzerTelecom”:

“AzerTelecom” LLC is a dynamically developing telecommunication operator of Azerbaijan. The company was established in 2008 and “Bakcell”, the first mobile operator of Azerbaijan is the main shareholder of “AzerTelecom”. “AzerTelecom” provides such services as wholesale Internet, leased line, mobile backhaul, international transit, SIP telephony, FTTx (Fiber-to-the-x), Data Center services, VSAT services, Corporate network, Backbone services, Leased line over GSM, VPN (Virtual Private Network), local VoIP, DDOS protection, etc.

For more information, please visit web page www.azertelecom.az and social media pages on Facebook (www.facebook.com/azertelecom.az) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/azertelecom).

