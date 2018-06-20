Bakcell recognized for record-breaking social media response rate

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, has received yet another “Socially Devoted” certificate.

“Socialbakers” being a well-known company engaged in monitoring social network activities of the large companies all over the world by means of a special analytics platform, has reviewed the “Facebook” activities of Azerbaijani companies during the first quarter of the year 2018. According to results of this monitoring, the company has responded to 100% of customer inquiries on its official “Facebook” page in the period from January to March of the current year. It should be noted that last year Bakcell was awarded with four “Socially Devoted” certificates, based on rate of responses to the customer questions on “Facebook” social network. What makes this achievement even more admirable is the fact that the official Bakcell page on Facebook has well-over 400 000 followers.

Social media are one of the most important communication means of Bakcell, in terms of efficient delivery of information about products and services to the wide customer audience, as well as provision of responses to the customers’ questions. The company has official pages, functioning in most of the popular social networks.

The provision of high quality service and customer satisfaction is one of the priority areas in the overall activities of Bakcell. Thus, the company’s customer satisfaction strategy is based on the experience of the world’s leading companies along with the requirements of the local market, where the needs and interests of the all the segments of population are taken into consideration.

Bakcell customers are able to contact the company not only by means the “555” Information Center, functioning 24/7, but also by means of the company’s official Facebook page, where the record-braking 100% of their inquiries will be responded to.

***

About Bakcell

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 3G and 4G mobile internet.

With more than 6500 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories).

After proving itself to provide the best 3G mobile internet service in the country, Bakcell has announced the commercial launch of 4G LTE services on 5th of May 2015. 4G ensures a significant increase of mobile internet speed and is especially useful for those users who wish to stay mobile at all times, having an access to high-speed mobile internet at all locations. Currently, in addition to Baku and Absheron peninsula, residents of Ganja, Quba, Qusar, Khachmaz, Shabran and Siyazan regions are able to benefit from the high-speed 4G internet of Bakcell. In the year 2018, Bakcell continues to expand its LTE network to other regions of Azerbaijan. Bakcell became the first mobile operator in the country to launch 4G service in Baku subway. In the year 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being the international leader and most trusted independent authority in mobile benchmarking. According to tests, implemented in August 2017, Bakcell has the best score overall network experience in Azerbaijan and the best mobile internet network “in test” in Baku and other big cities.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

