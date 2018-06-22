BHOS and UNITAR sign Memorandum

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

rend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov made a business trip to Geneva.

The main objective of the visit was to further develop partnership relations between BHOS and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

The bilateral cooperation has been established upon an initiative of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva and is aimed at admission of 15 Nigerian students to the Higher School Bachelor’s degree program in 2018-2022. The education of the Nigerian students, who will receive scholarship from the UN, shall be arranged in the framework of the project implemented by UNITAR with the purpose of giving education and training to future specialists for oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

On June 19, the BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and Executive Director of UNITAR, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Nikhil Seth signed Memorandum of Cooperation. Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva Ambassador Vagif Sadikhov, Permanent Representative of Nigeria Audu Kadri, BHOS Vice-rector for General Affairs Rashad Hasanov, Program Director of UNITAR Alexander Mejia and attaché of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan in Geneva Javid Sadigov attended the signing ceremony held at the Palace of Nations, the United Nations Office in Geneva.

The memorandum aims at providing 15 Nigerian students with education and training in Azerbaijan for qualifications in Petroleum Engineering, and making them qualified to enter the petroleum sector in Nigeria and internationally, says the document. It also identifies other areas of cooperation between the Higher School and UNITAR. They include, among others, joint organization of meetings, workshops and capacity building activities; joint implementation of projects; joint study in areas of mutual interest; and provision of expertise.

The undergraduates will study at BHOS for five years and shall attend all lectures, workshops and practical lessons; upon successful completion of the program, they will receive BHOS diplomas and Bachelor degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news