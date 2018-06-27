Baku Higher Oil School is first of 10 top national universities

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27
Trend:
According to the results of the entrance exams to the higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) occupies the first place among ten top national universities the fourth year in a row.
This information is provided in the report prepared by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which covers the Ministry activities in 2017. The documents states that the average score earned by the BHOS prospective students made up 679 points. This allowed the Higher School to maintain its leading position and be the first among top ten national universities admitting prospective students with the highest score for 2017/2018 academic year (see the table below).
In addition, both students who earned 700 points at the first stage of the entrance exams in the first group of specialties this year selected BHOS to obtain higher education. They are Asra Bayramova and Vasif Asadov who will study Information Security and Process Automation respectively. In 2017, all seven prospective students who earned 700 points at the entrance exams in the first group of specialities have chosen to study at the Baku Higher Oil School, and 24 out of 25 first-year undergraduates granted with the Presidential scholarship are now BHOS students.
|
№
|
Higher Educational Institution
|
Average score
|
2014-2015
|
2015-2016
|
2016-2017
|
2017-2018
|
1
|
Baku Higher Oil School
|
668
|
675.1
|
666.5
|
678.4
|
2
|
Azerbaijan Medical University
|
569.5
|
574.8
|
580.9
|
603.1
|
3
|
Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
601.6
|
606.5
|
604.4
|
595.4
|
4
|
Academy of State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
578.4
|
596.2
|
570.3
|
576.9
|
5
|
ADA University
|
591.3
|
605.3
|
596.1
|
532.9
|
6
|
Azerbaijan University of languages
|
433.1
|
447.6
|
446.6
|
457.5
|
7
|
Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University
|
452.1
|
436.1
|
427.1
|
430.1
|
8
|
National Aviation Academy
|
375.6
|
402.2
|
410.1
|
427.2
|
9
|
Baku State University
|
426.8
|
434.9
|
427.8
|
421.2
|
10
|
Azerbaijan State University of Economics
|
390.6
|
396.1
|
416.1
|
412.2
