Baku Higher Oil School is first of 10 top national universities

27 June 2018 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

According to the results of the entrance exams to the higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) occupies the first place among ten top national universities the fourth year in a row.

This information is provided in the report prepared by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which covers the Ministry activities in 2017. The documents states that the average score earned by the BHOS prospective students made up 679 points. This allowed the Higher School to maintain its leading position and be the first among top ten national universities admitting prospective students with the highest score for 2017/2018 academic year (see the table below).

In addition, both students who earned 700 points at the first stage of the entrance exams in the first group of specialties this year selected BHOS to obtain higher education. They are Asra Bayramova and Vasif Asadov who will study Information Security and Process Automation respectively. In 2017, all seven prospective students who earned 700 points at the entrance exams in the first group of specialities have chosen to study at the Baku Higher Oil School, and 24 out of 25 first-year undergraduates granted with the Presidential scholarship are now BHOS students.

Higher Educational Institution

Average score

2014-2015

2015-2016

2016-2017

2017-2018

1

Baku Higher Oil School

668

675.1

666.5

678.4

2

Azerbaijan Medical University

569.5

574.8

580.9

603.1

3

Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

601.6

606.5

604.4

595.4

4

Academy of State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

578.4

596.2

570.3

576.9

5

ADA University

591.3

605.3

596.1

532.9

6

Azerbaijan University of languages

433.1

447.6

446.6

457.5

7

Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University

452.1

436.1

427.1

430.1

8

National Aviation Academy

375.6

402.2

410.1

427.2

9

Baku State University

426.8

434.9

427.8

421.2

10

Azerbaijan State University of Economics

390.6

396.1

416.1

412.2

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
BHOS students start summer internship (PHOTO)
Society 25 June 10:52
BHOS and UNITAR sign Memorandum
Society 22 June 11:44
BHOS interview with Asra Bayramova who earned 700 points at entrance exams (PHOTO)
Society 21 June 11:14
Baku Higher Oil School celebrates National Salvation Day (PHOTO)
Society 14 June 14:45
BHOS student granted scholarship from Louisiana State University
Society 13 June 10:32
Baku Higher Oil School presents 360° Virtual Tour
Society 12 June 10:26
Admission of MBA students at Baku Higher Oil School continues
Society 11 June 10:50
BHOS, Mexican Institute of Petroleum mull co-op prospects (PHOTO)
Society 6 June 12:13
BHOS, HMC Co. Ltd. ink MoU (PHOTO)
Society 4 June 09:56
Baku Higher Oil School hosts first TEDxBHOS conference (PHOTO)
Society 1 June 10:16
Film “Last session” presented at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Society 31 May 16:16
Baku Higher Oil School students to work and do internship at Baker Hughes (PHOTO)
Society 25 May 11:37
BHOS student: Biggest dream comes true
Society 24 May 12:42
Book “Fundamentals of Civil Defense and Medical Aid” presented at BHOS
Society 23 May 11:58
SOCAR-KBR to provide BHOS graduates with jobs (PHOTO)
Society 22 May 12:57
BHOS to provide education in Information Security
Society 17 May 14:30
Baku Higher Oil School to host TEDxBHOS conference
Society 16 May 10:14
BHOS students to work for SOCAR Polymer
Society 15 May 10:46