Baku Higher Oil School is first of 10 top national universities

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

According to the results of the entrance exams to the higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) occupies the first place among ten top national universities the fourth year in a row.

This information is provided in the report prepared by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which covers the Ministry activities in 2017. The documents states that the average score earned by the BHOS prospective students made up 679 points. This allowed the Higher School to maintain its leading position and be the first among top ten national universities admitting prospective students with the highest score for 2017/2018 academic year (see the table below).

In addition, both students who earned 700 points at the first stage of the entrance exams in the first group of specialties this year selected BHOS to obtain higher education. They are Asra Bayramova and Vasif Asadov who will study Information Security and Process Automation respectively. In 2017, all seven prospective students who earned 700 points at the entrance exams in the first group of specialities have chosen to study at the Baku Higher Oil School, and 24 out of 25 first-year undergraduates granted with the Presidential scholarship are now BHOS students.

№ Higher Educational Institution Average score 2014-2015 2015-2016 2016-2017 2017-2018 1 Baku Higher Oil School 668 675.1 666.5 678.4 2 Azerbaijan Medical University 569.5 574.8 580.9 603.1 3 Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan 601.6 606.5 604.4 595.4 4 Academy of State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan 578.4 596.2 570.3 576.9 5 ADA University 591.3 605.3 596.1 532.9 6 Azerbaijan University of languages 433.1 447.6 446.6 457.5 7 Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University 452.1 436.1 427.1 430.1 8 National Aviation Academy 375.6 402.2 410.1 427.2 9 Baku State University 426.8 434.9 427.8 421.2 10 Azerbaijan State University of Economics 390.6 396.1 416.1 412.2

