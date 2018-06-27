New departments created in Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

New departments have been created in Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry, the ministry said in a message June 27.

The new departments are the Department for Museum Business and Control over Cultural Wealth, the Department for Folk Art and Development of Cultural Routes, the Department for Regional Policy, International Cooperation and Innovation Development, as well as the Science and Research Sector.

In accordance with the order of Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev, employees have been appointed to the departments and sectors of the ministry.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news