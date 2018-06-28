Another campaign from AtaBank

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

“Pay non-cash, get cash”, stimulating lottery by AtaBank OJSC starts again. “Pay non-cash, get cash” is a chance for holders of cards of any local banks to win money from AtaBank OJSC. Lottery is designed for residents engaged in non-cash transactions by any card issued by banks operating in Azerbaijan, using POS-terminals installed by AtaBank OJSC at various commercial, residential and public services.

Card holders will get one lottery coupon for every provided receipt with amount of transaction 25 manats. This coupon gives you the chance to become a winner and win one of a thousand prizes.

To get the coupons of lottery the cardholders should collect all receipts of payments via POS-terminals of AtaBank OJSC within a calendar month and submit them to any office or branch of the bank.

Stimulating lottery started on June 1, 2018 and will continue till December 31, 2018.

It should be noted that the campaign is dedicated to the Bank’s twenty-fifth anniversary.

AtaBank OJSC is a high-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital.

