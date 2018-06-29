Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics kick off in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku June 29.

More than 100 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, “Ojag” Sport Club, “Neftchi” Sport Club, Zira Culture Center, Republican Olympic Sport Lyceum and Sumgait city are expected to participate in two-day competition.

Women will compete in the age categories of seniors, juniors, pre-juniors, children and youngsters, while men will perform in the age groups of seniors, juniors, pre-juniors, children, youngsters, minors and babies.

The competitions will last two days.

