Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics kick off in Baku (PHOTO)

29 June 2018 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku June 29.

More than 100 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, “Ojag” Sport Club, “Neftchi” Sport Club, Zira Culture Center, Republican Olympic Sport Lyceum and Sumgait city are expected to participate in two-day competition.

Women will compete in the age categories of seniors, juniors, pre-juniors, children and youngsters, while men will perform in the age groups of seniors, juniors, pre-juniors, children, youngsters, minors and babies.

The competitions will last two days.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan increases 2018 state budget revenues, expenditures
Economy news 13:54
Azerbaijan’s finance minister talks reasons for 2018 state budget revision
Economy news 13:40
US Department of State: Meeting on Afghanistan in Baku shows Azerbaijan's important role
Politics 13:04
Personnel appointments underway in Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry
Society 13:04
Time of launch of Azerbaijani satellite postponed again
ICT 12:39
Japanese FM due in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:57
Norwegian company talks on possibility of entering Iranian market
Oil&Gas 11:45
TAP, IGB consortiums to ink co-op agreement
Oil&Gas 11:09
US Dept. of State: Azerbaijan at heart of efforts to economically integrate Afghanistan into region (PHOTO)
Politics 11:05
Gold price down, silver price up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:01
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 79 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
FM: Poland should further develop transport co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:32
BP discloses time of first commercial gas supply from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz 2
Oil&Gas 28 June 21:13
Baku International Sea Trade Port to implement new digital solutions (Exclusive)
Economy news 28 June 20:44
Armenia's, separatists' reaction to Azerbaijani President's speech causes laughter: expert
Politics 28 June 20:37
Armenia conceals great part of its military potential, Baku says
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 20:10
Russia wishes possible meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to have effective results
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 18:56
Azerbaijani MP elected as PACE Committee rapporteur
Politics 28 June 18:37