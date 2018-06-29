Bakcell organizes shooting competition for media representatives (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet provider of Azerbaijan has organized a shooting competition among the journalists on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

More than 50 journalists representing various media resources of the country have joined the competition held at Baku Shooting Center. Before the competition the journalists were introduced to the rules of the competition and participated in a short training session, after which they have divided into groups and took part in the competitions on Trap Shooting and Pistol Shooting.

Winners of the competition, held in a fun and friendly atmosphere, have received some nice presents from Bakcell.

Trainings for representatives of Azerbaijani media on mobile telecommunications, information and communication technologies and other important topics are being organized by Bakcell on regular basis. Thus, the company contributes and supports the projects aimed at development of this area.

