Best moments of Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships (PHOTO)

1 July 2018 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

The competitions at the Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Artistic Gymnastics were held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on June 29-30.

In total, more than 100 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, Republican Olympic Sport Lyceum and Sumgait city took part in the competitions, which lasted two days.

Trend presents photos of the best moments of the competition.

