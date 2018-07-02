S. Korean Embassy holds food festival in Baku (PHOTO)

2 July 2018 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

Embassy of the Republic of Korea has held the Korean Food Festival at the Hyatt Regency Baku Hotel.

Four chefs arrived from Korea in order to present the Korean traditional dishes such as Galbijjim, Dakgalbi and Kimchi. Moreover, during the event there has been demonstrated Makgeolli, Korean traditional alcohol liqueur. Plenty of distinguished guests, including officials of the government attended the event to taste the Korean food.

Ambassador Kim Chang-gyu delivered opening remarks and expressed his confidence that the visit of Korean chefs and the Festival will contribute to the development of cultural relations. Ms. Tunzala Mammadzada, member of the board of directors of Azerbaijani Culinary Association, head chef also added its comments about the current and future development of relations between Azerbaijani and Korea culinary associations.

Moreover, Korean chefs introduced cooking method of several Korean dishes to broad masses of population by attending the program “Nuş olsun” on Khazar TV on June 28.

Embassy hopes that guests were delighted with the Korean traditional cuisine and the Korean chefs could achieve their goals to enlighten Azerbaijani people with Korean food.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Number of registrations of IMEI-codes of mobile devices down in Azerbaijan
ICT 11:27
Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund assets revealed
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:21
Azerbaijan talks possibilities for development of SMEs in country
Economy news 11:11
Google Chrome again increases its market share in Azerbaijan
ICT 10:35
Azerbaijan sees rise in YouTube users’ activity
ICT 09:55
Desktop PC market share down in Azerbaijan
ICT 09:42
Location of first small & medium-sized business house in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy news 07:42
Russian military expert: Azerbaijan, Russia make joint efforts to solve most complicated issues
Politics 1 July 20:53
Swiss Stadler reveals time of delivering cars to Azerbaijan for BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 1 July 20:47
Jojug Marjanli hosts ‘Azerbaijan - Russia's only ally in Caucasus’ conference
Politics 1 July 16:44
Political analyst: Relations with Azerbaijan for Russia come to fore
Politics 1 July 16:22
Political analyst: Azerbaijan - Russia's main strategic partner in Caucasus
Politics 1 July 16:14
Turkey’s ex-president congratulates Azerbaijan’s president
Politics 1 July 13:45
Best moments of Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships (PHOTO)
Society 1 July 13:26
Armenia has aggressive military doctrine and continues to pursue militaristic policy, Baku says
Politics 1 July 12:53
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 July 09:37
Azerbaijani mobile operator now offering free roaming email service
ICT 1 July 07:16
Turkmenistan needs Azerbaijan, Turkey to get its gas to Europe - expert
Oil&Gas 1 July 07:05