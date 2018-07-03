Azerenergy: power supply in Azerbaijan to be fully restored in next few minutes

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The power supply in Azerbaijan will be fully restored in the next few minutes, head of public relations and press service of the Azerenergy OJSC Company Yahya Babanli told Trend July 3.

"The power supply has been restored by own resources fully in Baku, and by 80 percent in the regions. The power supply will be fully restored throughout the territory of Azerbaijan in the next few minutes," Babanli said.

He noted that the need to purchase electricity from Georgia and Russia has fallen out due to the full restoration of operation of the substations.

"All our stations operate using the reserve capacitance. The delay is explained by the fact that the process of launching stations requires a certain time," Babanli said.

A failure of the equipment, which led to an accident in the power supply system, occurred on the night from July 2 to July 3 due to the high temperature at one of the substations in Mingachevir.

