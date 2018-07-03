Azercell names students selected for its internship program (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

The winners of Summer Student Internship Program for 2018 announced by “Azercell Telecom” LLC have been declared. Twenty students studying different majors at various universities of the country, as well as students of SABAH Group of the Ministry of Education have gained an opportunity to participate in the internship program at Azercell this Summer.

The interns were informed about the program details and activities of the company at the event “First day at Azercell”. Internship Program to last till the first of September provides an opportunity for students to apply their academic knowledge in a real work environment, obtain experience in telecommunication field and get involved in exciting and demanding projects and build their future career.

The first round of the selection process involves the evaluation of applications. Students and graduates qualifying to the next stage were selected via various tests, tasks and interviews. Academic activities, professional knowledge and other interests of the students and graduates were also taken into consideration during the evaluation process. The final stage of the selection process included the evaluation and face-to-face interviews.

Notably, since its first launch in 2008, 156 students, including 16 SABAH group students, have taken internship under Summer Internship program of Azercell. 20 interns were later employed by the company. It should be mentioned that Azercell Telecom regularly conducts Winter Internship, Bursary and Regional Student Programs with the view to encourage the successful students and young talents with outstanding academic achievements, and support the professional growth of the students with high potential in their field of specialization.

