Next step from AtaBank within “Think about future in advance” project (PHOTO)

3 July 2018 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Within the project “Think about future in advance” supported by AtaBank OJSC, the pupils of the 11th boarding school were invited to the Dostlug branch of the Bank located at Azadlig avenue 124. At the meeting the staff of Marketing and Communications Department of AtaBank OJSC acquainted students with the general bank concepts and provided them detailed information on the activities of various departments and units of the bank, as well as on the services provided to the bank's customers.

The department director Oruj Ibrahimov met with pupils, answered their questions and spoke about the great role of education in human life and about the purposes that everyone can reach, constantly working.

He spoke about his belief that perhaps in a few years they can work in the same bank with those teenagers who are interested in work in the banking sector. Oruj Ibrahimov has highlighted that AtaBank OJSC always pays much attention to social projects and is proud of supporting such projects.

It should be noted that in early July, during the final event, a short film prepared jointly with the students of the 11th boarding school for integrated education will be shown.

