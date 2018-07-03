Azerbaijani ministry talks on accident at thermal power plant in Mingachevir

3 July 2018 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

On July 3, at 00:20 (GMT +4), explosion that led to fire occurred in the transformer and the sixth power unit of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant LLC located in Mingachevir city, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a message July 4 in connection with the accident at the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant.

“Four minutes after the accident, fire brigades started to extinguish the fire,” said the message. “Considering the importance of the facility, 11 units of firefighting equipment and more than 50 personnel members were mobilized. The fire on the transformer was extinguished at 00:52, on the sixth power unit - at 01:10. The spread of the fire to turbines and other structures was prevented. There were no casualties.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the establishment of the state commission July 3 in connection with the accident that occurred at one of the substations of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant LLC.

The state commission was charged with investigating of the reasons of the accident and informing the president of Azerbaijan, determining and taking immediate measures to eliminate the consequences of the accident and systematically updating the president about the conducted work.

Together with the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Prosecutor General's Office was instructed to conduct immediate measures to investigate the causes of the accident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

