Unforgettable moment of Graduation Ceremony at BHOS (VIDEO)

Special ceremony was arranged at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) for the fifth-year students graduating from BHOS this year.

At the ceremony, the graduates received diplomas and obtained Bachelor’s degrees in one of the following specializations: Process Automation Engineering, Petroleum Engineering and Chemical Engineering. Twelve young engineers were awarded diplomas with honors.

The BHOS graduates always are in the focus of attention of large national and foreign companies looking for young specialists with good language skills, deep theoretical knowledge and practical experience in their field of study. As in the previous year, many fifth-year students of the Higher School received job offers long before the graduation day.

The video shows one of the most memorable moments of the Graduation Ceremony, namely the traditional throwing of the graduation caps in the air.

