Diaspora organizations of Azerbaijan must unite - State Committee

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Diaspora organizations that work in the interests of Azerbaijan should unite, the Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov said at a ceremony July 5 on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the establishment of this institution.

He noted that, the work is effective only in joint activities.

"Having analyzed the situation, we came to the conclusion that it is necessary to unite. The main principle of the state committee is unification and cooperation," Muradov said.

The chairman of the committee noted that, the work was carried out in several areas.

Some work on the rules of internal discipline has been done in the state committee for work with the diaspora over the past two months.

"We once again put on the agenda the decrees and orders of Heydar Aliyev, which are related to the diaspora, and published them in the form of theses. The opening of the bust of great leader Heydar Aliyev at the entrance to the committee was an important event. Also, some work was carried out to create the rules of internal discipline. The first foreign visit was made to Turkey, we met with our compatriots living there, as well as we met with diaspora activists in Astrakhan, then a trip to Georgia took place. And a visit to Europe has been planned for the near future," Muradov said.

Muradov noted that, a number of important steps have been taken since April, when he was appointed chairman of the committee.

"The committee works closely with media representatives. We are interested in such cooperation," Muradov said.

The head of the committee added that a number of meetings were held abroad.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news