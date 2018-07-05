New Azercell Exclusive Shop now in Shamakhi (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Prioritizing convenience for customers and further improving the quality of its services, Azercell Telecom continues to expand its chain of Exclusive Shops across Baku and regions. This time, the company introduced next Exclusive Shop in a new concept in the region of Shamakhi, at Agamirzali Ahmedov st.1.

The distinguishing feature of Azercell Exclusive store is the availability of open spaces, easiness of services and choices. Here, the customers can learn about any product, compare and test them right on the spot. Qualified sales representatives will help the customers to make the right choice, activate services and answer their question. As in other Customer Service centers of the company, this office will manage all operations, other than presenting call details and transfer of a mobile number from one name to another. Customers can also get various accessories and additional gadgets, as well as purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit. Notably, the shop will operate every day from 9:00 till 20:00 without a break. Also. customers making a purchase from Azercell Exclusive Shop within 3 days starting from the opening day will have a chance to receive a gift valued at 50% of their spending.

Currently, Azercell’s Exclusive Shops serve customers in Baku (at 44C Tbilisi Avenue, at 5 Bulbul Avenue, apt. 52, building 30/42, Gara Garayev Avenue), Khirdalan (at 54 Mehdi Huseyn Street, H. Aliyev Avenue), Mardakan (at 92, Sergey Yesenin Street), Khachmaz (at 40 Nariman Narimanov Street), Guba (at 194 Haydar Aliyev Avenue and 12 Gabala Street) and Sumgait (mc/d 11, junction of Koroglu and U.Hajibeyov streets).

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

