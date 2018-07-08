Azerbaijan’s deputy culture minister talks on ministry’s further work

8 July 2018 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The Office of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture has been fully formed, and a regional policy department has been established to manage the work of regional departments, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture Rafig Bayramov said.

He was speaking at a meeting dedicated to structural reforms in the ministry and the work of regional departments.

He said that on June 6, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the activity of the Ministry of Culture, according to which the new structure of the ministry was approved, and the number of employees of the Baku Main Department of Culture and the regional departments of culture was established.

Bayramov noted that after the last changes, even more attention will be paid to the sphere of culture.

“Our work now consists exclusively of the development of the sphere of culture, the proper management of cultural institutions,” he said. “In the regional policy department, two sectors have been created: the sector for work with educational institutions and the sector for coordination of regional departments and the work with subordinate structures.”

He also spoke about the principles of the new department’s work with regional departments, adding that the main goal of forming a new Office of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture is to pursue the cultural policy in the country more purposefully and effectively, with the main criteria being the study and application of innovations, achievements and best practices in the management of the corresponding spheres.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
AR technology may be used in tourism, education in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:01
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 89 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:24
Azerbaijan eyes to increase hazelnut exports to Europe
Economy news 08:00
Poland to open trade representation in Baku – FM (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 July 21:09
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 7 July 15:00
TRT World airs program dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Gunnut village liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 July 13:51
Latest
Russian aircraft manufacturer may buy old planes from Uzbekistan
Economy news 14:06
US imports from Iran increases by 30%
Business 14:01
UN says displaced Syrians leave zone near Jordan border crossing
Arab World 13:40
Iran rejects claims on freeze of its financial assets by Germany
Politics 13:09
AR technology may be used in tourism, education in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:01
Turkmenistan handing over Avaza national tourist zone to private sector
Economy news 12:36
Over 18,500 civil servants dismissed in Turkey
Turkey 12:08
Iran sets sight on neighbors to counter US sanctions
Business 12:06
CNPC preparing tender for gas fields’ development in Turkmenistan
Tenders 11:59