AZERNEWS releases another print issue

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on July 11.

The new edition includes articles about Russia ranks first in import of non-oil products,

Trade turnover with Switzerland jumps by 82pct, Land of Fire returns bison to nature, National opera singer to perform in Moscow etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

