BHOS achieves 100 percent MBA student enrollment

11 July 2018 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has completed admission of Master of Business Administration (MBA) students for the 2018/2019 academic year.

The MBA program announced by BHOS for the first time attracted great attention from young specialists willing to obtain Master’s degree in this field. According to “Master”, a special edition of the “Prospective Student” magazine issued by the State Examination Centre of Azerbaijan, BHOS has achieved 100 percent MBA student enrollment. The training course of the program will start in September this year.

The innovative MBA program at the Higher School designed in full compliance with contemporary requirements aims to train world-class experts in business management. The program offers the students competitive career opportunities, flexible course schedule, academic proficiency, access to the fully equipped modern university campus, and opportunity to study in the top university of Azerbaijan. The curriculum includes, among others, the following courses: Management and Organizational Behavior, Financial Management, Statistics for Business and Economics, Marketing Concepts, Strategic Management, Human Resource Management, Marketing and International Business, Risk Management and Insurance, Information Technology Management, International Business Law, and Business Analytics.

One of the major advantages of the MBA program at BHOS is the high quality of education ensured by the group of the lecturers, which consists of professional teachers and experts working at senior positions in top local and international companies including SOCAR and BP.

