No citizens of Azerbaijan among those killed during flood in Japan

11 July 2018 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Samir Ali – Trend:

There are no citizens of Azerbaijan among the people killed during the flood in Japan, the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said at a press conference.

Hajiyev noted that, the Foreign Ministry contacted the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Japan in this regard.

"There are no Azerbaijani citizens among the persons killed in the disaster according to the information received from the Embassy," said the official.

The number of victims as a result of heavy rains and floods and landslides caused by rain in Japan has reached 179 people, the location of more than 50 people has not been established, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said today at a press conference in Tokyo, TASS news agency reported earlier.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Destructive forces trying to disrupt stability in Azerbaijan - MFA on events in Ganja
Politics 12:43
Azerbaijan to carry out large supply of carpets to Japan
Economy news 10 July 17:16
Japan may carry out certification of Uzbek textile products
Economy news 10 July 12:51
Japanese textile company can open office in Uzbekistan
Economy news 9 July 15:54
Japan's PM Abe cancels overseas trip after floods kill over 100
Other News 9 July 09:58
Japan says death toll from floods climbs to 100 (UPDATED)
Other News 9 July 07:40
Latest
Top official: Vulnerable situation in Ganja city requires cohesion of society, state
Politics 14:37
EU-Azerbaijan partnership priorities initialed
Politics 14:13
New method of paying membership fees offered to Azerbaijani insurers
Economy news 14:09
Tesla rival Jaguar I-PACE launches in Israel
Israel 13:55
President Aliyev meets European Council president in Brussels (PHOTO)
Politics 13:45
Kazakhstan, Switzerland to expand co-op in various spheres
Economy news 13:39
Fiat to resume exports to Iran as soon as import ban lifted – official
Business 13:38
US imports from Iran increases by 30%
Business 13:20
Freight transportation tariff via South-West corridor to decrease – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 13:01