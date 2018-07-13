BHOS students to work and do internship at Petkim in Turkey (PHOTO)

13 July 2018 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted a meeting with Chemical Engineering students and graduates invited to work or undertake summer internship at SOCAR’s Petkim Petrochemical Complex in Turkey, and their parents.

The meeting gathered BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, Deputy General Manager Human Resources of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Levent Kocagül, Head of Talent Acquisition and Talent Management Department of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Bahruz Babayev, professors and teachers of the Higher School.

Opening the event with a welcome speech, the Rector Elmar Gasimov said that out of all candidates from national universities, only BHOS students were selected for employment and internship at SOCAR plant in Turkey this year. Four young specialists received a job offer from SOCAR’s Petkim Petrochemical Complex and twenty undergraduates were invited to do on-job-training in the company, and this became the best indication of SOCAR confidence in the quality of education provided at the Higher School, he told.

In the words of the Deputy General Manager Human Resources of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Levent Kocagül, petrochemical companies are interested in hiring BHOS graduates, as they possess deep professional knowledge and good practical skills, and have a good understanding of rules and procedures at large international companies. In the future, Petkim Petrokimya Holding plans to invite more BHOS students to work and do internship, he added. Then Levent Kocagül extended his congratulations to young specialists starting their career at the company and to their parents.

The Head of Head of Talent Acquisition and Talent Management Department of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Bahruz Babayev informed that the on-job-training starts at the company facilities in Izmir on July 18. He spoke about the plant operations, safety rules and HSE procedures, and about company programs for young specialists’ professional development.

The graduates Farid Aliyev, Farid Mustafayev, Parvin Salamzada and Mirhadi Gabibov who have been employed by Petkim Petrokimya Holding thanked SOCAR and BHOS management and teachers for excellent conditions and great opportunities created for students at the Higher School. The young engineers and their parents also expressed their gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his attention to the issues of education in the republic and establishment of modern higher educational institutions in the country including the Baku Higher Oil School.

The meeting concluded with signing of a Cooperation Agreement between BHOS and Petkim Petrokimya Holding. The agreement provides that during the two-month summer internship the undergraduates will have an opportunity to visit the company facilities and learn about its activities, advanced technologies and modern equipment used by Petkim Petrokimya Holding in its operations, and the company’s technical procedures and documentation. During the on-the-job training, all students will receive scholarship.

