Student with highest points in Azerbaijan praises continuing education at UNEC

13 July 2018 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

The student, getting the highest points in Azerbaijan in the admission exams to the master’s degree level of education for the 2018/19 academic year, has chosen the UNEC.

Bakhtiyar Zeynalov, scoring 138 points in the exams became the first in the republic and admitted to the specialty of Financial and Business Administration of the Center for the International Master’s and Doctoral Studies at UNEC.

Zeynalov, pointing to the fact that, the first 20 students scored the highest points in the admission examinations on the country in the previous academic year, were getting education at UNEC, expressed his confidence that he had taken the right step by choosing UNEC for qualitative master’s degree in his specialty.

“Meanwhile, 11 of my fellow students have been admitted to UNEC, as well. I believe that, continuing our master’s degree education at UNEC will be success for all of us,” he said.

The admission plan to the master’s degree in the Center for the International Master’s and Doctoral Studies at UNEC for 2018-2019 academic year was implemented by 98 percent at the first stage.

The Center for the International Master’s and Doctoral Studies is the first center in our republic, realizing its activity according to such standards as, conducting the education in Azerbaijani, English, Russian and Turkish languages on 11 specialties 39 specializations, as well as, it is the initiator of modernization of new educational standards for higher education.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Second specialization at UNEC will be free for the applicants getting 700 points
Society 9 July 12:30
Graduation Day of UNEC (PHOTO)
Society 29 June 19:35
Azerbaijani people in Georgia choose UNEC (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 11 June 12:58
Winners of “Made in Azerbaijan-3” study experience of Turkish technoparks (PHOTO)
Society 7 June 15:05
Founder of Islamic economy: Mammadhasan Meybullayev-70 (PHOTO)
Society 5 June 17:16
UNEC Yunus Social Business Center presents: “Social busines and Enterpreneurship” (PHOTO)
Society 5 June 11:20
Latest
Deposits of population in Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank grow
Economy news 14:51
PASHA Bank integrating its digital platform with Ministry of Taxes' database
Economy news 14:51
China to allocate grant to Uzbekistan within "One Belt-One Road" project
Economy news 14:41
Kremlin comments on Putin-Trump summit
Russia 14:39
Azerbaijan increases private sector's share in exports
Economy news 14:39
Azerbaijan eyes to apply European standards in using e-signature
ICT 14:38
Israel triples trade turnover with Azerbaijan - ranking
Economy news 14:37
Azerbaijani vessel carrying out work in Kazakh sector of Caspian Sea (PHOTO)
Business 14:37
TAP reinstates 68% of land along its route in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 14:24