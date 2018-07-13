Student with highest points in Azerbaijan praises continuing education at UNEC

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

The student, getting the highest points in Azerbaijan in the admission exams to the master’s degree level of education for the 2018/19 academic year, has chosen the UNEC.

Bakhtiyar Zeynalov, scoring 138 points in the exams became the first in the republic and admitted to the specialty of Financial and Business Administration of the Center for the International Master’s and Doctoral Studies at UNEC.

Zeynalov, pointing to the fact that, the first 20 students scored the highest points in the admission examinations on the country in the previous academic year, were getting education at UNEC, expressed his confidence that he had taken the right step by choosing UNEC for qualitative master’s degree in his specialty.

“Meanwhile, 11 of my fellow students have been admitted to UNEC, as well. I believe that, continuing our master’s degree education at UNEC will be success for all of us,” he said.

The admission plan to the master’s degree in the Center for the International Master’s and Doctoral Studies at UNEC for 2018-2019 academic year was implemented by 98 percent at the first stage.

The Center for the International Master’s and Doctoral Studies is the first center in our republic, realizing its activity according to such standards as, conducting the education in Azerbaijani, English, Russian and Turkish languages on 11 specialties 39 specializations, as well as, it is the initiator of modernization of new educational standards for higher education.

