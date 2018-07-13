Turkey to render necessary assistance to punish crime perpetrators in Ganja city - envoy

13 July 2018 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Turkey will oppose any danger that may threaten Azerbaijan, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said July 13.

The ambassador noted that he is worried about the events in Ganja, adding that in the fight against terrorism, Turkey will be with Azerbaijan until the end.

Turkey hopes that those who committed the crime will be punished, and the country will render the necessary assistance for this, he said.

In conclusion, the ambassador added that Turkey is interested in strengthening of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and will render the necessary assistance for this.

A group of people of radical religious orientation, who tried to disrupt public order in Ganja, attacked police officers on July 10. Two police officers, Deputy Head of the Main Police Department of Ganja city Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev, as well as Deputy Head of the Police Department of the Nizami district of Ganja city Colonel-Lieutenant Samad Abbasov were killed in the attacks.

As a result of the operative search activities carried out by Azerbaijan’s law enforcement officers, Farruh Gasimov was arrested and handed over to the investigators, while Rashad Boyukkishiyev was eliminated July 13 as he showed armed resistance to police officers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
On measures for reduction of dependence on import of butter in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:35
Facts prove that events in Azerbaijan’s Ganja were managed from abroad, Baku says
Politics 18:51
Iran, Turkey, Iraq should hold talks over drying Hour al-Azim wetland – MP
Society 17:51
"Azerbaijan should strengthen fight against fake dairy products"
Economy news 17:49
Azerbaijan’s Compulsory Insurance Bureau pays out over 300K manats
Economy news 17:17
State Development Fund of IT decides to finance start-ups
ICT 17:16
Latest
Uzbek commercial bank talks on country’s banking, financing sectors (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:43
Death toll rises to 70 in Pakistan election rally attack
Other News 19:43
On measures for reduction of dependence on import of butter in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:35
Chinese imports to U.S. ports start peaking early amid tariff threat
China 19:07
Ilham Aliyev: Security in Azerbaijan is ensured at highest level
Politics 19:02
Trump to talk to Russia's Putin about substantially reducing nuclear weapons
Russia 19:01
Facts prove that events in Azerbaijan’s Ganja were managed from abroad, Baku says
Politics 18:51
President Aliyev posthumously awards police officers killed in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city
Politics 18:50
Nazarbayev appoints new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan
Kazakhstan 18:15