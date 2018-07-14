New amendments to Azerbaijan’s migration legislation enter into force

14 July 2018 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

New amendments to Azerbaijan’s migration legislation have entered into force.

According to the amendments to Article 21 of the Migration Code, registration at the place of residence will be available for foreigners and stateless persons wishing to stay in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days. To date, this period was limited to 10 days.

According to the amendments, restrictions imposed on the entry of foreigners and stateless persons into the country will be cancelled, provided the reasons for annulling the permit for arrival, residence permit and work permit for them are eliminated.

In addition, the provision envisaging a ban of 5 years on entry of foreigners and stateless persons has been abolished.

The previous edition of the Code envisaged a ban of 5 years on foreigners and stateless persons brought to administrative responsibility for violating the migration legislation two or more times over the last three years.

