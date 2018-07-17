“Admission to BHOS marked a turning moment in my life”

17 July 2018 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Interview with Azer Omarov, a graduate of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), who five year ago earned 660 points at the entrance exams and became a Process Automation Engineering student at BHOS. He is now a Master degree student of Polytechnic University of Milan in Italy.

– Azer, you have graduated from the Higher School. How do you feel about it?

– For me, being a BHOS graduate means to have a solid foundation for a successful future. Enrollment in the Higher School marked a turning point in my life. It took us some time to get accustomed to rather strict rules and regulations at BHOS. To be frank, we also had difficulties in learning. Only later did we realize that these conditions played a major role in our education and preparation for professional career. If we faced any problems, we could always ask for help from our teachers and other staff members. Moreover, the rector himself provided his support and advice, when there was an issue difficult to settle.

Within five years of study, I not only received excellent technical education. I met with very nice people and found good friends. I am proud to be the BHOS graduate.

– You will be doing a Master degree at Polytechnic University of Milan. Who and how contributed to this success?

– I believe that family support means a lot for everyone, and my family played a big role in my success, too. In addition, there is no doubt that my achievements became possible because I studied at BHOS. Personal skills and qualities are very important, but environment is of equal importance. The learning environment in the Higher School is excellent. Our teachers are real experts in their field, and I am very grateful to them for the high-quality education I received and the success I achieved.

– Tell us frankly, if we compare the day when you became the BHOS student or the day when you learned about your admission to the Polytechnic University of Milan: what was a happier moment for you?

– Both moments were very important for me. However, I will never forget that BHOS paved the way to my success today. I was very happy when I learned that I was admitted to the Higher School. And I was also happy to become a Master’s student of the Polytechnic University, as I wanted to study there.

– Are you going to return home after you complete your education in Italy? Or do you plan to live and work outside Azerbaijan?

– After completing my studies, I plan to stay abroad and continue my career for a while, but I will certainly come back. I intend to obtain knowledge and skills necessary for my personal and professional growth, which I can then apply in Azerbaijan to contribute to further development of our country.

– You have received a Bachelor degree in Process Automation Engineering and will be pursuing Master degree in Automation and Management Engineering. Why are you so interested in this field?

– Indeed, I am very much interested in technologies, and all technologies are based on automation engineering. Management engineering is the science of the future, although even today process automation engineering is been introduced in all sectors of industry. I believe that this field has bright future and prospects and that I can offer innovative ideas and contribute to its development. Thus, I am confident that I made the right choice.

– Azer, why have you decided to continue your education instead of starting to work?

– Actually, I am working now as a junior engineer at SOCAR Polymer company. Of course, I gain work experience and improve my practical skills. Nevertheless, I want to enhance my theoretical knowledge in the chosen field and thus I have decided to continue my education.

– What are you going to do in the future?

– After I receive my Master degree, I plan to do research and scientific work and continue this activity upon my return to Azerbaijan. Moreover, I would like to share my expertise and knowledge with those young people who also are interested in automation engineering.

– In your view, what are the major factors of success?

– There are many factors, which influence someone’s success. The major component is an understanding of your responsibility for what you are doing. There is no success without it. It is also important to work in the field of your choice and interest. But the crucial factor is not to lose courage after a failure. You shall keep doing your work and pursue your goals.

– What would you advise to prospective students?

– I would advise them to decide what they want to do and obtain good education in the field of study of their choice. This is the only way to success. I would also recommend organizing your time properly, for both study and recreation. Learn hard, as you need your knowledge not for the exams, but for your education. I wish all prospective students every success in their endeavors.

