4G services of Bakcell available in over 30 districts of Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Bakcell – the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan expands the coverage area of its 4G/LTE network in order to provide more customers with high quality mobile communication services.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 30 regions of Azerbaijan, including, Ganja city, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Sheki, Zagatala, Gabala, Lankaran, Mingachevir, Shamkir, Shirvan, Siyazan, thus enabling the mobile operator’s subscribers to enjoy the best customer experience on the market.

During the first half of the year 2018, the company has installed almost 400 new base stations on the country’s territory, while more than 300 of the newly installed stations support the 4G services.

“The demand for high-speed mobile internet services and the number of devices supporting the 4G technology in Azerbaijan grows considerably, and taking this into consideration, our company continues the rapid expansion of the LTE coverage area to the country’s regions,” said Bakcell CEO Nikolai Beckers.

“Today, along with residents of Baku, Absheron and Ganja, our customers in central parts of more than 30 regions of Azerbaijan have an opportunity to benefit from highest quality ultra-high speed 4G internet of Bakcell. Thanks to significant investments to the company’s mobile communications network, and by applying the most innovative technologies available on the global market, Bakcell will continue expanding the coverage of its LTE network in the regions of Azerbaijan.”

Bakcell was the first mobile operator in the country to launch 4G services in the Baku subway.

Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being the international leader and most trusted independent authority in mobile benchmarking.

Bakcell continues implementation of works aimed at expansion of its 4G coverage area, in order to make the 4G/LTE services accessible for even more customers all over the country.

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 3G and 4G mobile internet.

With more than 6500 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99 percent of the population and 93 percent of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories).

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news