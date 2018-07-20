Bakcell supports “Education Bus 2018” Summer School (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Bakcell – the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan has supported the “Education Bus 2018” project, organized by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan July 17-23, 2018.

Implemented within the frames of the “Teach for Azerbaijan” National Education Program, the “Education Bus” Summer School is an educational marathon, covering various cities and regions of Azerbaijan.

The “Education Bus 2018” travels on Baku-Guba-Masalli-Shamkir-Sheki-Gabala-Baku route. The main purpose of the summer school is to stimulate personal development of children in regions, influence the formation of a different view of life and mindset, and boost their interest towards learning.

As part of this project, schoolchildren with weak academic results, studying in 7th, 8th and 9th grades of module type and middle schools located in cities and villages of 5 regions of the country are participating in one-day individual development trainings and intellectual contests, held by professional trainers and experts.

As a socially responsible corporate citizen, Bakcell always pays special attention to development of children, their education and integration to society. The company’s “Bakcell Stars” CSR program contributes to education of hundreds of children each year, to provide them with better life and ensure their bright future. Bakcell will continue its successful activity, aimed at supporting younger generation in their education and career building, thus contributing to bright future of Azerbaijani youth.

